STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Congress working to identify Haryana MLA whose vote went invalid in Rajya Sabha polls': Hooda

Amid a blame game in the party's state unit, MLA from the Faridabad NIT assembly constituency Neeraj Sharma said the Congress should identify the 'black sheep' whose vote was cancelled.

Published: 13th June 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupinder singh hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: After Congress nominee Ajay Maken lost the Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana, senior party leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Monday that the poll results were being scrutinised to identify the party MLA whose vote was declared as invalid.

Amid a blame game in the party's state unit, MLA from the Faridabad NIT assembly constituency Neeraj Sharma said the Congress should identify the "black sheep" whose vote was cancelled.

Asked about Maken's defeat, Hooda told reporters in Rohtak that the party is analysing the election results in detail.

"We are scrutinising (the results) to identify which Congress MLA's vote was cancelled. The counting agent of the Congress knows the ballot number of that MLA," he said.

The Congress had 31 MLAs and needed as many votes to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, but one of its legislators, Kuldeep Bishnoi, cross-voted and another's vote was cancelled.

In the June 10 polls for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and BJP-JJP-backed Independent candidate and media baron Kartikeya Sharma won.

After Maken's loss, a blame game has erupted in the party's state unit, with MLA Neeraj Sharma on Monday claiming that the invalid vote tilted the scales in favour of Kartikeya Sharma resulting in Maken's defeat.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Neeraj Sharma claimed his party MLA's vote polled was declared invalid because it had a tick mark instead of a numerical '1' against the party nominee's name.

He said while it became well known that Kuldeep Bishnoi had cross-voted, the party should identify the "black sheep" whose vote was declared invalid otherwise the needle of suspicion will revolve around all the 30 Congress MLAs.

"Instead of putting a straight line or 1, a tick mark was made, which indicates that this has been done intentionally. Due to one black sheep, all our efforts went in vain and our party nominee lost," said Sharma.

He also said the party leadership should soon convene a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"The black sheep should be identified and action taken against that person," he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Maken Congress Bhupinder Singh Hooda Rajya Sabha Polls Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 Rajya Sabha Elections 2022
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp