Covid-19: Daily positivity rate over three per cent, 8,084 new cases reported

An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 13th June 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  With 8,084 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three per cent after nearly four months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,57,335, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 195.19 crores.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

