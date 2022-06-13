'Didn't use force': Delhi cops dismiss claims of 'atrocities' against Congress leaders, workers

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday detained 459 Congress workers and senior leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, for not following police directions for the maintenance of law and order in the national capital, officials said.

They also said that allegations of manhandling and injuries to protesting Congress leaders during police action will be diligently looked into.

Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi took to the streets and several senior leaders were detained amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for a Satyagrah march against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of its former president Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police.

It lashed out at the government for "not allowing" peaceful protests.

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader P Chidambaran said, "When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days. I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow."

In a tweet, party MP Manickam Tagore B alleged Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wanted to "punish women Congress leaders for standing for justice".

Despite being denied permission, Congress leaders gathered for the protest in different parts of Delhi on Monday.

They were detained from Akbar Road, where the Congress headquarters are situated, Q Point APJ Kalam Road and Man Singh Road and taken to the Mandir Marg, Tughlak Road and Fatehpur Beri police stations respectively.

The police, however, said the entry of 100 senior leaders and staff of the All India Congress Committee, whose names were to be provided in advance, was allowed into the party headquarters through the Akbar Road and Maulana Azad Road roundabout.

ALSO READ | National Herald case: Top Congress leaders, workers march in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi Police said 15 Lok Sabha MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, 11 Rajya Sabha members including K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, five MLAs from different states and party functionaries were among the 459 people detained in New Delhi district for not following lawful directions of the police for the maintenance of law and order.

All woman workers and functionaries of the Congress detained by the police have been released and suitable legal action is being taken against those who violated orders promulgated under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior police official said.

"Complaints have been received about injuries to Congress leaders and workers during police action. But no such incident of use of force by police took place as per our knowledge and no MLC case has been reported so far," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone -II Delhi).

"Still, if there are allegations of some manhandling during the detention, the same will diligently be looked into for appropriate action," he said.

According to the police statement, adequate arrangements were made over apprehensions that a huge gathering of Congress leaders and workers may disturb the security and safety of the VIPs, ED office, its officers, neighbouring offices, residences and the public, etc.

"CrPC Section 144 is already in force with effect from May 24 this year in the area, thereby prohibiting the holding of any public meeting, processions and demonstration," it said.

The AICC secretary, in a letter to the police, had assured that a crowd will not accompany Rahul Gandhi to the ED office.

But as soon as Gandhi left 24 Akbar Road for the ED office, Congress leaders, functionaries and workers accompanied him in the form of a procession, the statement said.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper and was called to depose again on Tuesday, as his party protested across the country, alleging that the Centre was targeting the Opposition by misusing agencies.

Gandhi, who appeared before a central probe agency for the first time for questioning, arrived at the ED office at 11.10 am on Monday accompanied by a battery of leaders including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and escorted by armed CRPF personnel.

He was given an 80-minute break in the afternoon and was at the ED office till past 10 pm.

Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and state capitals took to the streets and several senior leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, were detained here amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the Satyagraha march against the ED summons.

The principal opposition party alleged that the Delhi police made a "murderous attack" on its leader Venugopal and others, with former home minister P Chidambaram and Pramod Tiwari sustaining hairline rib fracture.

ALSO READ | 'Congress welcomed ED grilling of Abhishek Banerjee, it should do so for Rahul': Trinamool

Lashing out at the government for "not allowing"' peaceful protest, Congress leaders said they would not kowtow to the Modi government and vowed to continue their agitation.

The BJP hit back at the Congress, accusing its leaders of putting pressure on the ED, supporting corruption and protecting the alleged assets worth Rs 2,000 crore of the Gandhi family.

Noting that nobody is above the law "not even Rahul Gandhi", BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom to protect its "ill-gotten" assets.

Gandhi, 51, went from the party headquarters on Akbar Road to the ED office in central Delhi a few kilometres away in a convoy of seven cars after walking for some distance with his supporters.

After about two-and-a-half hours, he left the ED office for a lunch break during which he met his mother Sonia Gandhi at the Gangaram Hospital, where she has been admitted, and returned at 3.30 pm.

Officials said the questioning on Monday continued well past 9 pm and he has been asked to appear before the ED again on Tuesday.

The former Congress president, a Z+ category protectee of the CRPF after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family's SPG cover in 2019, is expected to write down his statement, official sources said.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of central Delhi that were heavily barricaded.

The ED is recording the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be grilled about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald and the fund transfer within the news media establishment.

"We are not scared. The Modi government should be ashamed that they have turned central Delhi into a fortress just because our leader is going to the ED with his supporters," Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV told PTI near the ED office just before he was detained by the police.

Tempers rose as the day progressed with scenes of slogan shouting and Congress workers jumping barricades and resisting attempts by police to detain them.

Slogans such as "down down BJP", and "we want justice" rang out in cities such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Guwahati, Jammu, Dehradun and Jaipur.

The party claimed it was starting Mahatma Gandhi's 'Satyagraha', peaceful resistance, again with the march against the Modi government.

A host of Congress leaders spoke out on the alleged harassment.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that 15 members of Lok Sabha including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, 11 members of Rajya Sabha including KC Venugopal and leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, five MLAs of different state assemblies and other functionaries were among the total of 459 detained in the New Delhi district for not following lawful directions of police for maintenance of law and order.

All woman workers and functionaries detained by police have been released, it said.

"Some complaints have been received at Tughlak Road police station of New Delhi regarding injuries to congress leaders and workers during police action but no such incident of use of force by police took place as per our knowledge and no MLC case has been reported so far," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone -II Delhi).

"Still, if there are allegations of some manhandling or so during the detention, the same will diligently be looked into for appropriate action," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot alleged that the government was misusing central probe agencies and this was nothing but "political vendetta".

"All leaders from Kerala to Kashmir are being targeted. Democracy is being throttled and we oppose it strongly," Baghel said.

Asked whether the party would stage a similar show of strength on June 23 when Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED, Gehlot said, "The Congress is competent to deal with the situation".

"This is a fight for democracy. The government is trying to muzzle the voices of opposition leaders," added former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.

"Now, a satyagraha will take place at every corner,”" he added.

Surjewala said Congress leaders had done nothing wrong and alleged that "Godse's descendants fear from the truth and they will not be able to suppress the truth".

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the ED, brother-in-law Robert Vadra came out in his support and expressed confidence that he would be exonerated from all "baseless accusations".

"I believe the truth will prevail and this harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire,” he added.

The Congress party said in a press conference in the morning that all fund movements in this case were legitimate.

In April, the agency questioned senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

ALSO READ | 'ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi is political vendetta': Top Congress leaders hit out at Centre

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.

The ED recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

The Delhi High Court in February last year issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

The Gandhis had secured separate bails from the court in 2015 after they furnished personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and one surety.

They contended in the Delhi High Court that the plea by Swamy was "misconceived and premature".

The other accused in the case filed by Swamy are close Gandhi aides Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda.

(With PTI Inputs)