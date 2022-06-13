Government team to visit Arunachal to select heritage monuments for ASI list

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to establish Arunachal Pradesh prominently on the heritage map of India, a team of officials will visit the state to identify ancient structures that deserve a place on the list of protected monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

At least 50 recorded prominent heritage sites of the medieval period exist in Arunachal, but only three of them are on the ASI’s list. Now, a team of officials of the National Monument Authority, including its chairman Tarun Vijay, will visit the state to select sites dating from 9-12th century to 15-17th century.

During the visit starting on June 14, the team will meet tribal leaders to find places of indigenous faith which connect Arunachal to other parts of India through oral history A report would then be submitted to the culture ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting additions to the list that will strengthen national unity.

The centrally-protected sites in the state are Bhalukpong, Bhishmaknagar ruins, and remains of Tamresvari Temple in Lohit. The state-protected sites include remains of forts, temples and stupas at eight places while there are 37 unprotected sites. “We will meet village and tribal elders. They have fascinating stories about the cultural connection with other parts of India,” said Vijay.