STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'I am not in presidential race': Nitish Kumar dismisses rumours

The election for the country's highest constitutional post will be held on July 18 and the counting for it will take place on July 21.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday categorically said he is not in the race in the July presidential election setting to rest speculations on it.

"“I am not in the race to become the country's next president, nor am I going anywhere. Such reports are unfounded and are mere speculations,” he said to queries by scribes on the sidelines of his weekly public outreach programme."

The election for the country's highest constitutional post will be held on July 18 and the counting for it will take place on July 21.

"I repeat I am not in the race to become the country's next president,” was his curt reply when asked to comment on Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar comment on his being a worthy candidate for the post, Immediately after announcement of the schedule for the presidential poll on June 9, Shrawan Kumar, who is also a senior JD(U) leader, had said Nitish Kumar has all the abilities required for being president.

He had also said "Being a Bihari, I wish that Nitish Kumar will become president of India" and though he is not in the race "Every person would want him to become the president of the country".

"He is a better candidate for the post and he can shoulder the responsibility well," the minister had insisted.

The ball for Kumar being in the presidential race was set rolling by Maharashtra leader Nawab Malik in February who said that his party, headed by Sharad Pawar was ready to support the JD(U) leader for the country's highest constitutional office if he snapped ties with the BJP.

Batting for Bihar, which he has been helming since 2015 and had done so on five previous occasions, Kumar said the alleged use of money and other corrupt practices in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls does not exist in the state.

"Those states where such incidents have been reported, must learn from Bihar,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Presidential Elections Presidential Polls
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp