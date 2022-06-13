STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maldives launches pro-India campaign on social media

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has initiated a social media campaign in favour of India in a bid to counter the ‘India Out’ campaign in the country.

Published: 13th June 2022

The Flag of the Republic of Maldives for representational purposes.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has initiated a social media campaign in favour of India in a bid to counter the ‘India Out’ campaign in the country. The campaign, called ‘Baakeenuvey’ is “a call to action to not break ties with India,’’ Maldivian Speaker Mohamed Nasheed said. “The low number of participants in the India Out campaign is proof that it is not supported by Maldivians,’’ he added. Nasheed had sometime back stated that Chinese projects in the Maldives had left the government with a debt burden, and that accepting the Belt and Road Initiative was a mistake.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian government has expressed its gratitude to India for its donations of Covid vaccines, the medical treatment that Maldivians get here, and the many projects being carried out under the Line of Credit support.

“India has become a core election issue in the Maldives, which goes to polls next year. The ruling party has expressed its solidarity with India while the Opposition, led by Abdulla Yameen of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), who is a supporter of China, has initiated the India Out campaign. India is a long-standing traditional ally for the Maldives,’’ said a political analyst from Male.

