MP government invokes NSA against main accused who slashed face of woman for resisting eve-teasing

By PTI

BHOPAL: Amid outrage over the blade attack on a 35-year-old woman by eve-teasers which caused a 10-cm-long cut on her face in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the main accused and set up an SIT to ensure speedy trial of the case, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Seema Solanki was attacked by three persons, including two minors, with a blade for resisting an eve-teasing attempt under the jurisdiction of T T Nagar police station limits on Thursday night, officials had said.

“NSA is being involved today itself against Badshah Baig (38), the main accused who attacked Seema Solanki in Bhopal,” Mishra told reporters.

He also said that an SIT under the monitoring of the Director General of Police (DGP) has been formed to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

The Special Investigation Team will ensure to file the challan (charge sheet) in the court at the earliest and speedy trial, he said.

On Sunday evening, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the district administration had demolished the shanties of the accused involved in the attack.

A day before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had met the victim at her home in Shivaji Nagar locality and announced Rs one lakh reward for her bravery, besides promising plastic surgery if required.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Media Department's chairman K K Mishra had quoted a media report claiming that the woman sustained 118 stitches on her face.

When asked about the number of stitches, DCP Sai Krishna S Thota had said that according to the medical report, the woman sustained a 10-centimetre-long cut on her face in the blade attack.

But there is no mention of the number of stitches in the medical report, he said.