Office-bearer of Hindu outfit from UP arrested for deranging comment on Facebook 

The action was taken following a complaint received through a Twitter message from the state general secretary of the Congress' minority cell, Akbar Chaudhary, the official said.

Published: 13th June 2022 09:52 AM

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: An office-bearer of a Hindu outfit was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting a deranging comment on Facebook over the controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a police official said.

Ishu Shikharwar, the convener of Hindu Raksha Dal, had allegedly made a deranging comment on Facebook against another religion while supporting Nupur Sharma. He has been arrested, Circle officer Anshu Jain said.

