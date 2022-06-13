STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 200 arrested, situation in violence-hit districts of Bengal under control: DGP

Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries had turned violent in a few districts of the state.

Published: 13th June 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel use tear gas to disperse protestors during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Prayagraj. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The situation in parts of West Bengal, where violent protests had erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, is under control, DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday.

He said police has arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and lodged 42 cases.

"So far, the situation is under control," Malaviya told reporters at the West Bengal Police Headquarters here.

Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries had turned violent in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting movement of people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Prophet Mohammad Protest
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp