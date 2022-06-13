STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Kovind arrives in Bengaluru on two-day visit 

Published: 13th June 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU:  President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

He was received at the airport by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, among others.

On Monday afternoon, the President is slated to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru. The school was raised on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College.

On Tuesday, Kovind is scheduled to attend the "Lokarpana" of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road here.

