Prophet remarks row: Jharkhand Governor summons DGP, other senior officials over Ranchi violence

RANCHI: Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday, summoned DGP Niraj Kumar Sinha, ADG (Operation) Sanjay Latkar and Ranchi SSP SK Jha at Raj Bhavan and sought detailed reports on Friday violence. The Governor directed them to make the names of the protesters public who were involved in the incident.

Notably, an altercation had taken place between Police and an unruly crowd, which went violent on June 10 while protesting against the controversial statement given by senior BJP leader Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad. Police had to resort to firing and apply lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd, killing two of the agitators and over dozen others received bullet injuries.

The Governor further directed that the DGP identify the people who are spreading rumours through social media, or otherwise about these incidents. He asked whether those people have been identified and if any action has been taken against them.

The Governor said that all such people need to be identified and punished. “Find out details of all protestors and those who have been caught, make their names/addresses public, make their hoardings by displaying their photographs at main places in the city so that public could also identify them and help police,” said the Governor.

The Governor also asked DGP what input they had been given by the IB, CID and Special Branch and what arrangements were made by them to deal with it. The Governor categorically asked the DGP that why no preventive measures were taken to deal with the agitating crowed and why water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas were not used to disperse the crowd and why no such provision was made

there. He also asked the DGP, how many FIRs have been lodged in the case and how many people have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, five persons have been arrested MD Arif, Belal Ansari, MD Ashfaque Mansoor, MD Anish and MD Danish Khan have been arrested in this regard, while appropriate action is being taken against six others, who were named in the FIR and are currently under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences after receiving bullet injuries during police firing.

Police are said also said to have detained 29 suspects and interrogated them by raiding 42 houses in Lower Bazaar, Daily Market, Daily Market and Kotwali Police Station areas.

Sources in the Police department also claimed that a WhatsApp group ‘Wasseypur Gang’ was used to collect the mob and a hunt is on to reach out to the admin of the group. A team was formed on Monday to raid various locations after identifying the suspected persons on the basis of the video footage which was made viral on social media, obtained from media houses and the CCTV installed by the district administration on the roads.

In addition to that 155 others have also been issued notices under Section 107 of IPC.