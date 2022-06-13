STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remarks row: Setback for Rajasthan BJP as councillor resigns from party

Tabassum Mirza on Monday sent her resignation letter to party's state unit chief Satish Poonia and Kota district president Krishan Kumar Soni, mentioning the reason behind her resignation.

Published: 13th June 2022 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 11:42 PM

Members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: A BJP municipal councillor here has resigned from the party in protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Tabassum Mirza, BJP's councillor from ward number 14 of Kota Municipal Corporation, South, on Monday sent her resignation letter to party's state unit chief Satish Poonia and Kota district president Krishan Kumar Soni, mentioning the reason behind her resignation.

In her letter to Soni, Mirza, who joined BJP around 10 years ago, said that she is resigning from the primary membership of the party as in the ongoing circumstances, it is not possible for her to continue to work with the party.

In a separate letter to Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, Mirza expressed regret on being a member of the party, saying that the party failed to control its functionaries who have been criticising her "Nabi".

"“If I continue to be member of BJP and support it despite there being so much (against Prophet), there would be none other bigger offender than me."

"Now my consciousness has awakened and I can no longer continue to work in the party,"” she wrote to the party's state chief.

When contacted, Mirza said she sent her resignation letter to Poonia and Soni through email and post.

Meanwhile, Soni denied having received any resignation letter on email or by post.

"“I have not received any resignation from a party councillor",” Soni said.

TAGS
Prophet Mohammad Nupur Sharma BJP Tabassum Mirza Hate Speech
