'Rahul must face probe, Congress should not hold people to ransom': Fadnavis on National Herald matter

Published: 13th June 2022 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Slamming the Congress for holding protests over the interrogation of party MP Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said instead of holding people to ransom, he should face the probe.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis also alleged there were irregularities in gathering the empirical data for the OBC reservation in the state.

The process with which data gathering is done will bring down the number of OBCs, he alleged.

Fadnavis also slammed Congress for "insulting" Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

He was referring to posters 'I am not Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi ' posted by Congressmen after Gandhi was called for questioning by the federal agency.

"Rahul Gandhi must face probe. The Congress should not hold people to ransom," the former chief minister said.

Congress members across the country held agitations to protest Gandhi's interrogation by the ED.

The Congress MP was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters here accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

