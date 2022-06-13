Rahul, Priyanka meet Sonia Gandhi at hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the party president and their mother Sonia Gandhi at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday, a day after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, an occasion for the party to galvanise its workers with protests rolled out in many cities. The Congress president was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi was stable and would be in the hospital for a few days.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the hospital in the afternoon and met with Sonia Gandhi," a hospital source said.

Rahul Gandhi, who had entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marking his attendance. He left the ED office for lunch around 2:10 pm and the session is expected to continue once he returns, officials said.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the ED on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons to her to appear on June 23.