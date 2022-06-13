STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul, Priyanka meet Sonia Gandhi at hospital

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the hospital in the afternoon and met with Sonia Gandhi," a hospital source said.

Published: 13th June 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the party president and their mother Sonia Gandhi at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday, a day after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, an occasion for the party to galvanise its workers with protests rolled out in many cities. The Congress president was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi was stable and would be in the hospital for a few days.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the hospital in the afternoon and met with Sonia Gandhi," a hospital source said.

Rahul Gandhi, who had entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marking his attendance. He left the ED office for lunch around 2:10 pm and the session is expected to continue once he returns, officials said.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the ED on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons to her to appear on June 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress Sonia gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra money laundering Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp