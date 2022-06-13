SC-appointed mediator in Ram Janmabhoomi case moves Madras HC for police protection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior advocate and Supreme Court appointed mediator in Ram Janmabhoomi case Sriram Panchu on Monday moved the Madras High Court for restoration of the police protection provided to him after an order of the apex court.

A petition filed by the senior lawyer, in this regard, came up before Justice N Sathish Kumar.

Directing the respondents to file a counter-affidavit considering the seriousness of the matter, the judge posted the petition to June 16 for hearing.

Senior counsel S Prabakharan, appearing for Sriram Panchu, sought the court to pass necessary orders for bringing back the cover of protection, which was withdrawn after recommendations of a reconstituted review committee.

He contended that the changing situations in parts of the country, particularly the developments over the Gyanvapi and the Mathura issues, the State ought to bring back the protection to the ex-mediator.

Moreover, of late, Panchu had begun to receive threats to his life from certain quarters, Prabakharan added.

He said that the security cover, which was provided from 2019, was withdrawn in September, 2021.

The ex-mediator had submitted two representations to the concerned government authorities but no action was taken till now.