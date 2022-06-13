Scrap and auto markets across the country on radar for child rights breach

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As scrap and automobile markets are found to be employing children on a large scale in the country, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be carrying out rescue operations in 75 places in 46 districts in 18 states.

The rescue operations will be conducted from June 12 to June 20 as part of the elimination of child labour week to observe World Day Against Child Labour.

These 75 places have been identified, and child labourers will be rescued and rehabilitated, according to NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

He said they are focusing on the problem of child labour and trying to find ways to eradicate it.

He said the 75 places were selected as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of India’s independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

According to the Census of India, 2011, there are 10.1 million working children between the age of 5-14 years either as the main worker or as a marginal workers.

In addition, more than 42.7 million children in India are out of school even though the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and subsequent amendments prohibit the engagement of children in all occupations and prohibit the engagement of adolescents in a hazardous condition.

Kanoongo said the commission had developed a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) on the rescue and post-rescue of child labour incorporating all provisions of various child-related acts applicable in these cases.

“In this child labour week, we are taking this initiative to ensure that child labour in these two prominent sectors ends,” he added.

The rescue operations are part of a pilot project, which will be then scaled up to cover other districts and states.

The rescue operations will be carried out with the help of authorities like the state commission (SCPCR), district authorities, Child Welfare Committee, police and other stakeholders.