STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia prods Pawar to be Opposition president candidate; Didi on the same page

The AAP, too, tried to do an encore with party leader Sanjay Singh calling on Pawar on Sunday.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The build-up to the Presidential elections got further interesting on Sunday with indications that Congress president Sonia Gandhi wants to tap NCP chief Sharad Pawar as the united Opposition’s nominee for the highest post of the land. 

Sharad Pawar

Coming as it did a day after Trimanool chief Mamata Banerjee called a meeting in Delhi to discuss the Presidential polls, the psy-ops for taking the leadership mantle within the Opposition was too glaring to be missed. When Mamata got wind of Sonia’s gambit, she called up Pawar and extended her support. She also promised to rally other regional parties behind his candidature, sources said requesting anonymity.

Pawar, however, is yet  to take his call. Sonia’s suggestion was conveyed to him by by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently called on him here. Kharge also discussed it with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Uddhav was positive and offered to call up other party leaders to drum up support for Pawar,” sources said. The AAP, too, tried to do an encore with party leader Sanjay Singh calling on Pawar on Sunday.

As for the BJP, it has not opened its cards yet, though it has assigned the task of holding wide consultations on the polls to its president J P Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pawar shares a good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Consensus pitch by BJP
Both Nadda and Rajnath will speak to as many Oppn parties as possibe, including the Trinamool and the Congress, to evolve a consensus on the candidate, keeping the sanctity of the post in mind

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Presidential elections NCP
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    Let us have a President who is simple without any leanings towards unwanted Politics
    18 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp