STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

States should give due credit to Centre in joint schemes: MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar

She said that in a federal structure, any programme or scheme will be implemented jointly by Centre and State government.

Published: 13th June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bharati Pravin Pawar

MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed the need for printing photos of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister on the cards for the health schemes jointly implemented by the State and Centre. "People should know what the Centre is doing for the State. Its contribution needs to be acknowledged," she said. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, she said that in a federal structure, any programme or scheme will be implemented jointly by Centre and State government, hence, both the sides need to be acknowledged. "People need to have clarity on who is doing what," she emphasised.

Listing the health schemes introduced by the Centre, she said various schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure quality healthcare at an affordable price and better medical infrastructure in the country are yielding results.

"Decrease in infant mortality rate and increase in the institutional deliveries are examples to show how health schemes are yielding good results," she said. 

The minister said under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), 50 lakh families in Andhra Pradesh have benefited and since 2019, Rs 1,042 crore has been released to the State. Under the PMSSY, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was established at Mangalagiri, the first one in South India.

"The Modi government has established 209 colleges in the last seven years and 37 percent were in the private sector," she said and added that for Andhra Pradesh, the  Centre has given three medical colleges till date. 

She said Andhra Pradesh has been provided Rs 490 crore under the 15th finance commission for health sector, Rs 503 crore under Emergency COVID Relief Programme (ECRP -1) and Rs 696 crore under ECRP-II.

Further, the State was given  Rs 54 crore under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Rs 20 crore each under Janani Suraksha Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Rs 50 crore under  the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

Bharati Pawar appreciated the State government for the good work done  with regard to COVID vaccination. The State has completed 99 percent of vaccination (double doses).

Later in the day, she called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and  briefed him on the implementation of the Union government’s flagship health programme 'Ayushman Bharat' for the benefit of the poor and weaker sections.

She briefed the Governor about her visit to a few YSR Village Health Clinics and PHCs in the State and the status of implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme at grassroot level and about her visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri.  

She was accompanied by her husband Pravin Arjun Pawar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharati Pravin Pawar Joint schemes Government schemes
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp