STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three die at overcrowded festival venue in Bengal

The devotees complained of mismanagement. At least 50 devotees were taken to the healthcare centres.

Published: 13th June 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three persons, including two women, died and several others fell ill after a stampede-like situation emerged due to extreme heat and humidity during a religious festival at Panihati in North 24-Paraganas on Sunday. The devotees complained of mismanagement. The authorities shut down the festival. The incident occurred at the annual Danda Mahotsav organised at the ISKCON temple. 

At least 50 devotees were taken to the healthcare centres.  “Three were brought dead to the hospital,’’ said an official. CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted to offer her condolences. “This year the festival was held after two years due to the pandemic. We expected around 2.5 lakh people but the number was four-fold,’’ said state minister Jyotipriya Mullick. 

Eyewitnesses said there was a common passage for entry and exit. “There was no police presence,’’ said Tapan Byapari, a devotee. A municipality official said 12 health camps were set up near the venue. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said the incident took place mainly because of “extreme weather.’’ 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISKCON ISKCON temple
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp