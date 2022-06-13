Three die at overcrowded festival venue in Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three persons, including two women, died and several others fell ill after a stampede-like situation emerged due to extreme heat and humidity during a religious festival at Panihati in North 24-Paraganas on Sunday. The devotees complained of mismanagement. The authorities shut down the festival. The incident occurred at the annual Danda Mahotsav organised at the ISKCON temple.

At least 50 devotees were taken to the healthcare centres. “Three were brought dead to the hospital,’’ said an official. CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted to offer her condolences. “This year the festival was held after two years due to the pandemic. We expected around 2.5 lakh people but the number was four-fold,’’ said state minister Jyotipriya Mullick.

Eyewitnesses said there was a common passage for entry and exit. “There was no police presence,’’ said Tapan Byapari, a devotee. A municipality official said 12 health camps were set up near the venue. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said the incident took place mainly because of “extreme weather.’’

