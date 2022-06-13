STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UAE's META4 lines up Rs 250 crore investment for electric two-wheeler plant in Telangana

As part of the agreement, the Telangana government will provide 15 acres of subsidised land to the META4 company in Zaheerabad.

Published: 13th June 2022 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based business group META4 on Monday said it will invest Rs 250 crore to set up an electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Telangana.

The group has inked a pact with the state government in this regard.

As part of the agreement, the Telangana government will provide 15 acres of subsidised land to the company in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

META4 said it is making the investment through Voltly Energy, which provides advanced EV two-wheeler manufacturing and delivers energy-efficient EV charging solutions for all electrified vehicles.

"With this investment, META4 intends to bring quality-driven EVs to the Indian market in accordance with the FAME 2 approvals set by the Indian regulatory authority, and it will simultaneously enable space towards a strong economic drive in electric mobility," META4 Group CEO Muzammil Riyaz said in a statement.

To produce cutting-edge products, the new manufacturing plant will have major automation integration, including the latest semi-robotics and cutting-edge manufacturing machinery, he added.

The manufacturing plant, with an initial production capacity of 40,000 units, would help create nearly 500 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in the state, Riyaz said.

"We not only aim to serve our customers in India but also export vehicles to other global markets," Voltly Energy Director Aditya Reddy stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
META4 Telangana government Muzammil Riyaz United Arab Emirates
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp