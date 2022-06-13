STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP cops nab four for beef smuggling on Delhi border, mull action under NSA

Three of the accused were held late Sunday night at the Sector 62 roundabout after a pick-up van was intercepted and checked by police, leading to the recovery of 1,500 kg of beef.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Four men from western Uttar Pradesh were arrested at the Delhi border here on charges of beef smuggling, with the Noida police considering invoking the stringent National Security Act in the case, officials said Monday.

Three of the accused were held late Sunday night at the Sector 62 roundabout after a pick-up van was intercepted and checked by police, leading to the recovery of 1,500 kg of beef, a statement said.

An earlier statement had put the quantity of beef at 150 kg.

The UP Cow Slaughter (Prevention) Act, 2020 bans the slaughter of cow in the state and provisions punishment of up to seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 3 lakh for offenders.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Police identified that 168 “animal mafia” are currently active in the state, including the western part, and launched a crackdown on them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said three accused were held Sunday night while the fourth, who had managed to escape, was arrested by officials of the local Sector 58 police station on Monday morning after a gunfight.

“The pick-up van intercepted by police had beef in large quantity.

Three of the van occupants were arrested immediately.

They were identified as Sajjad, Rizwan and Sirajuddin--all residents of Dasna in Ghaziabad district,” Singh said.

“During initial probe, they told police that they are engaged in illegal slaughtering of cows and selling the beef at the Ghazipur market in Delhi,” the officer said.

Their fourth partner, Junaid, had managed to escape from the spot after which a search operation was launched and he was intercepted near D Park in Sector 62 this morning, Singh said.

“When surrounded by a police party, Junaid opened fire on them in an attempt to escape once again.

He got injured in a retaliatory action by police after which he was taken to a hospital,” the additional DCP said.

All four accused are notorious criminals having criminal history and FIRs lodged against their names in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar etc, he said.

Police have also come to know of some more people connected to this illegal cattle slaughtering gang engaged in sales and supply of beef in Delhi, Singh said, adding they are searching for more details about them and would take appropriate action.

“As for these four arrestees, police would ensure strictest action against them and if required, charges under the National Security Act will also be imposed on them,” Singh said.

Once booked under the stringent NSA, an accused can be detained in jail for a period of one year, subject to review by a high court every three months.

The officer, meanwhile, said police are continuously monitoring the stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which goes past Noida near Sector 62 roundabout, for illegal activities.

Police have arrested illegal beef smugglers from the highway stretch in the past also as it is a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, the officer said.

Police said they have seized a country-made pistol along with some ammunition from Junaid after the gunfight and impounded his motorcycle.

An FIR is being lodged in the case at the local Sector 58 police station and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Security Act UP Police Cow Protection
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp