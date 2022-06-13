STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Legislative Council polls: All 13 candidates declared elected

Nine of the elected candidates were from the BJP and four from the Samajwadi Party. They included Keshav Prasad Maurya and Swami Prasad Maurya, who had quit the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Published: 13th June 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly in Lucknow Wednesday Feb. 24 2021.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly in Lucknow Wednesday. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: All 13 candidates who had filed papers for the polls to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were declared elected unopposed on Monday.

Nine of the elected candidates were from the BJP and four from the Samajwadi Party. They included Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and former state minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who had quit the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the UP Assembly polls.

Returning Officer and Special Secretary to the Legislative Assembly, B B Dubey, gave information in this regard here. The announcement was made soon after the time for the withdrawal of nominations on 13 seats came to an end.

The other BJP candidates declared elected unopposed were Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, J P S Rathore, Jaswant Saini, Danish Azad Ansari, Banwari Lal Dohre, Mukesh Sharma and Narendra Kashyap.

Besides Swami Prasad Maurya, Samajwadi Party's Jasmir Ansari, Mukul Yadav and Shahnawaz Khan made it to the Legislative Council.

Barring Mukesh Sharma and Banwari Lal Dohre, all other BJP candidates are ministers in the state government.

Keshav Prasad Maurya was required to be elected to either House of the state Assembly to continue as the state deputy chief minister. He had earlier this year lost the Assembly polls from Sirathu.

The tenure of Maurya and Panchayati Raj Minister Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh as members of the Legislative Council was to end on July 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council BJP Samajwadi Party UP Assembly polls
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp