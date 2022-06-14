STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP to bat for cheap power in Gujarat

Published: 14th June 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  To win the elections in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to adopt the formula of providing free electricity which has been successful in Delhi. AAP Gujarat unit on Monday announced that the party would launch “Bijli Andolan” in the state to highlight the high prices of electricity.

During the campaign that will begin on June 15, the party will hold a press conference in every district and take the matter to the Collector’s office. The party will apply to the Collector and demand that the people of Gujarat get free electricity.

The AAP aims to raise awareness regarding the high prices of electricity among the people. The parties will then call on the people and ask every individual to fill out a demand form to know what the public opinion on this matter was.

AAP Gujarat state president Gopal Italia said, “Today, the whole country knows that Kejriwal’s Delhi government has been giving 200 units of free electricity to the people of Delhi immediately after coming to power and the plan to provide up to 300 units of free electricity in Punjab will be implemented in a short time. Then why can’t the corrupt BJP government in Gujarat do the same?” said Italia.

