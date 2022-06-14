Abhishek Banerjee's wife grilled for over seven hours in coal pilferage scam

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Tuesday interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife at their residence for over seven hours in connection with the coal pilferage scam, a senior official of the investigating agency said.

An eight-member CBI team, including a woman officer, grilled Rujira Narula Banerjee at their residence on Harish Mukherjee Road since around 11.30 am, he said.

This is the second time that CBI had interrogated her in connection with the case.

She was interrogated for the first time in February 2021.

"We were not satisfied with her answers last time. Some of the questions which we asked her today were almost the same as those asked last time. Some of her answers did not match our findings. We may quiz her again soon," the official said.

Rujira Narula Banerjee, who was sent a notice by CBI last week for the interrogation, had given time on Tuesday, he said.

The sleuths of the probe agency had interrogated her in February last year ahead of the state election.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew and TMC national general secretary before the CBI team arrived there that day.

The CBI had also interrogated Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menoka Gambhir, her husband and her father-in-law in connection with the probe into the scam.

It is alleged that illegal mining was carried out in leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields at Kunustoria and Kajora near Asansol in West Bengal.

Investigations have hinted at financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people.

The probe has revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.