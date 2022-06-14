STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Abhishek Banerjee's wife grilled for over seven hours in coal pilferage scam

An eight-member CBI team, including a woman officer, grilled Rujira Narula Banerjee at their residence on Harish Mukherjee Road since around 11.30 am.

Published: 14th June 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Tuesday interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife at their residence for over seven hours in connection with the coal pilferage scam, a senior official of the investigating agency said.

An eight-member CBI team, including a woman officer, grilled Rujira Narula Banerjee at their residence on Harish Mukherjee Road since around 11.30 am, he said.

This is the second time that CBI had interrogated her in connection with the case.

She was interrogated for the first time in February 2021.

"We were not satisfied with her answers last time. Some of the questions which we asked her today were almost the same as those asked last time. Some of her answers did not match our findings. We may quiz her again soon," the official said.

Rujira Narula Banerjee, who was sent a notice by CBI last week for the interrogation, had given time on Tuesday, he said.

The sleuths of the probe agency had interrogated her in February last year ahead of the state election.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew and TMC national general secretary before the CBI team arrived there that day.

The CBI had also interrogated Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menoka Gambhir, her husband and her father-in-law in connection with the probe into the scam.

It is alleged that illegal mining was carried out in leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields at Kunustoria and Kajora near Asansol in West Bengal.

Investigations have hinted at financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people.

The probe has revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee CBI Trinamool
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp