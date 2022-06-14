Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India (AI) for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets.

"After going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs 10 Lakh. In addition, the airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA," the regulator said.

The action comes following numerous reports of flyers being denied boarding by a slew of airlines despite having valid tickets and showing up on time. Despite guidelines, certain airlines were not following them, the DGCA said after conducting a series of checks at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

"In the case of Air India -- where the regulation is not being followed -- a show-cause notice was issued to the Airline and also a personal hearing was afforded. It appears that the airline does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to hapless passengers, whose numbers can be anybody's guess," the DGCA said.

Laying down guidelines for denying boarding to a passenger despite a valid ticket, the DGCA said in this case, an airline is able to arrange an alternate flight for the said passenger within an hour, and no compensation needs to be paid.

However, if the airline provides an alternate arrangement within the next 24 hours, compensation up to Rs 10,000 is prescribed, it added. that for anything beyond 24 hours, compensation up to Rs 20,000 is laid down.