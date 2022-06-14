STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amritsar police chief is not fit for job, alleges cop-turned AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh

The police commissioner could not be contacted over the phone for his response to the allegations despite repeated attempts.

Published: 14th June 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Police officer-turned AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh, accusing him of being incompetent for the post as he was "unable to handle the rising crime in the city".

There is a dire need of revamping the decades-old police system and the old mindset in the department also must be changed, said the former IPS officer while interacting with reporters here.

"The law-and-order situation in the city is not good. Three murders took place in a day, a police officer was shot by criminals. People feel insecure here," the MLA from Amritsar North constituency said.

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh alleged, "The current police commissioner is not capable of handling the law and order in Amritsar city".

"He is not fit for the job of a police commissioner. I had vehemently opposed his posting here when the order was issued. He does not have the mindset to deal with crime and his subordinate police will emulate him. In such circumstances, what good can be expected?" the MLA posed.

The police commissioner could not be contacted over the phone for his response to the allegations despite repeated attempts.

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh told reporters that he has spoken to the state home secretary, Punjab police chief and also the chief minister to send a special team to assess the law-and-order situation in Amritsar city.

On June 12, two scooter-borne unidentified assailants fired at Assistant Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh leaving him seriously injured at Kathunangal village, when he resisted their snatching bid.

A day earlier, a shopkeeper was shot dead at East Mohan Nagar locality while on June 11, an elderly woman, who ran a grocery shop, was murdered in the Gawal Mandi area by unidentified looters.

Also on June 11, a person, who had come to India from Dubai, was shot dead.

Police solved this case with the arrest of the deceased's wife who was allegedly in an extramarital relationship.

