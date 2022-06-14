STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China wades into Prophet remarks controversy

The Ministry of External Affairs refrained from reacting to Wenbin’s comment while experts on India-China relations thought it was best ignored.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

China Flag

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Monday stepped into the ongoing row over the Prophet remarks bys Nupur Sharma. “We have noted relevant reports and hope that the incident can be properly managed,” the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said while responding to a query during a media briefing in Beijing.

“‘It is important to abandon arrogance and prejudice, and deepen recognition and understanding of one’s own civilisation and differences from other civilisations and promote dialogue and harmonious co-existence,” Wenbin added. Interestingly, the comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief Javed Bajwa visited China.

The Ministry of External Affairs refrained from reacting to Wenbin’s comment while experts on India-China relations thought it was best ignored. “China’s comment defies logic. A country which has such an abysmal record of human rights violations shouldn’t sermonise others. The whole world is aware of how Uygurs Muslims are treated in the Xinjiang province,” said an expert on China affairs.

Meanwhile, there were reports that expats who protested over the remarks on the Prophet in Kuwait were are likely to be deported to their native countries and barred from entering Kuwait again. It is learnt that around 40- 50 people took part in this protest march.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp