‘Environment issues delaying infra development in the Indian Ocean’

Mayank Singh

NEW DELHI: The process of infrastructure creation to bolster its overall security is going on in the Indian Ocean but the speed is slow. A source confirmed that the process continues to add to the existing Indian Naval Station Baaz and Kohaasa in Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with the plan for the port in Minicoy Islands in Lakshadweep on the western seaboard.

A source in the security establishment said, “The work on the maritime projects is going on but not at the speed we were planning due to some administrative and environmental issues.” “These facilities are not just for security purpose but will also help in extending support to our own people and the countries in neighbourhood in providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief.”

There has been accretion of offensive and defensive capacities in terms of weapons and systems along with the creation of the infrastructure. The Navy has also commissioned the a squadron of indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III aircraft at its naval base in Port Blair.

Keeping the significance of India’s maritime security Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar (retd) was appointed the National Maritime Security Coordinator within the National Security Council Secretariat under NSA Ajit Doval.