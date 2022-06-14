Guwahati Diary: IIT-G moves 11 places up in global ranking

Prasanta Mazumdar By

IIT-G moves 11 places up in global ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (II T-G) has climbed 11 places in the QS World University Rankings. The institute received 384th rank in overall ranking and 37th rank in citations-per-faculty. The QS World University Rankings, released on June 8, indicates that II T-G has moved up at least 217 places from 601-650 range in 2014 to 384 now. At 37 globally with a score of 96.3%, the citations-per-faculty is the strongest indicator for the II T-G. Prof TG Sitharam, Director of II T-G, was elated. “A higher ranking makes me very proud of our excellent faculty and students and their efforts to contribute towards top quality research,” he said.

More captive-bred pygmy hogs in Manas

The Manas National Park has got ten more captive-bred pygmy hogs thanks to Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHC P). This is the third time that these smallest and rarest wild pigs of the world, threatened by extinction, were reintroduced in Manas after the successful release of 14 in 2020 and 12 in 2021. The PHC P plans to release 60 pygmy hogs in the national park by 2025. The iconic species returned to their home where their last original population still survives but has dramatically declined. The total number of the animal reintroduced into the wild by the PHC P has reached 152 (70 males and 82 females).

Govt to popularise Ahom general

The country does not know much about the 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. Under his leadership, the Ahoms had defeated the Mughals in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat. Now, the state government has requested all states to include a chapter on Borphukan in their curriculum. “The Assam government is committed to undo errors of the past and present our true history to the nation. We have written to all state governments to include a chapter on Bir Lachit Barphukan,” Sarma tweeted. In February, the state had announced a Lachit Samadhi to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan.

