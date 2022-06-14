STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: IIT-G moves 11 places up in global ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (II T-G) has climbed 11 places in the QS World University Rankings.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

IIT-G moves 11 places up in global ranking
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (II T-G) has climbed 11 places in the QS World University Rankings. The institute received 384th rank in overall ranking and 37th rank in citations-per-faculty. The QS World University Rankings, released on June 8, indicates that II T-G has moved up at least 217 places from 601-650 range in 2014 to 384 now. At 37 globally with a score of 96.3%, the citations-per-faculty is the strongest indicator for the II T-G. Prof TG Sitharam, Director of II T-G, was elated. “A higher ranking makes me very proud of our excellent faculty and students and their efforts to contribute towards top quality research,” he said.

More captive-bred pygmy hogs in Manas
The Manas National Park has got ten more captive-bred pygmy hogs thanks to Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHC P). This is the third time that these smallest and rarest wild pigs of the world, threatened by extinction, were reintroduced in Manas after the successful release of 14 in 2020 and 12 in 2021. The PHC P plans to release 60 pygmy hogs in the national park by 2025. The iconic species returned to their home where their last original population still survives but has dramatically declined. The total number of the animal reintroduced into the wild by the PHC P has reached 152 (70 males and 82 females).

Govt to popularise Ahom general
The country does not know much about the 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. Under his leadership, the Ahoms had defeated the Mughals in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat. Now, the state government has requested all states to include a chapter on Borphukan in their curriculum. “The Assam government is committed to undo errors of the past and present our true history to the nation. We have written to all state governments to include a chapter on Bir Lachit Barphukan,” Sarma tweeted. In February, the state had announced a Lachit Samadhi to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp