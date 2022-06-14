STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India sees 6,594 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 6,594 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,32,36,695, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 50,548, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,24,777 with six more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.12 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,553 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.32 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 195.35 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 2020. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year and the three-crore mark on June 23 last year.

Of the six new fatalities caused by the viral disease, two were reported from Assam and one each was recorded in Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal.

COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
