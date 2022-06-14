STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'India to have its first hypersonic missile in next six years': BrahMos CEO

Towards the process of attaining the hypersonic speed, India successfully tested Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) in September by integrating scramjet engine technology.

Published: 14th June 2022 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

BrahMos cruise missile. (File | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will have the first hypersonic missile in its arsenal in the next six years, informed the BrahMos Aerospace on Monday.

Atul Rane, CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace said, "BrahMos Aerospace is capable of making hypersonic missiles. In five to six years, we will be able to have our first hypersonic missile by BrahMos".

Rane was speaking at an event to launch the 'Silver Jubilee Year' celebration (1998-2023) to mark the incredible journey of BrahMos military partnership programmes producing cruise missile BrahMos. BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture was established in 1998.

The 'Silver Jubilee Year' celebrations would begin on June 12 and would end on February 12, 2023, on 'BrahMos Raising Day.' The celebrations will include several key events, meets, and competitions at the national level.

Towards the process of attaining the hypersonic speed, India successfully tested Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) in September by integrating scramjet engine technology.

The HSTDV technology will be assisting the country to develop futuristic space assets like long-range missile systems and aerial platforms.

The HSTDV is capable of powering missiles to attain a speed of around Mach 6 or six times the speed of sound. Only a very few countries like the US, Russia and China have such a capability.

India not only has armed the three services with the BrahMos Missiles but has also started exporting it. As reported earlier by this newspaper the Philippines Department of National Defence approved a $374.96 million (Rs 2700 cr) contract for the purchase of a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India.

As per the initial deal The Philippines will get three missile batteries of missile system which has a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8 Mach (thrice the speed of sound).

India has been in talks with Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand and few other nations that have shown interest in the system.

The work is already on to extend the range of BrahMos missiles which can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BrahMos BrahMos Aerospace Indian Army Indian Navy Indian Air Force Hypersonic Missile Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp