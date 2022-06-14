STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra cops nab shooter and aide from Gujarat in Moosewala murder case

The state police have arrested a few suspects who had pursued the singer and provided logistic support and weapons to the accused.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Maharashtra Police on Monday arrested shooter Santosh Jadhav and his aide Navnath Suryavanshi in the Moosewala case from Bhuj in Gujarat. More than two weeks after the singer’s daylight brutal murder, the Punjab Police have failed to arrest the shooters.

A difference of opinion has reportedly come up in the investigations being conducted by the Punjab and Delhi polices in the case. The Punjab side claims to have identified four sharpshooters, while their Delhi counterpart says there are eight shooters.

The arrest of Jadhav and his aide Navnath Suryavanshi is also linked to a 2021 murder case registered in Pune. Punjab and Delhi police teams were also looking for them. Suryavanshi is from Satara district in Maharashtra but his father lives in Gujarat. Suryavanshi is accused of harbouring Jadhav. Both of them were arrested and were produced before a court that remanded them in police custody until June 20.

Their names cropped up during the questioning of another suspect Mahakal by the Delhi and Maharashtra polices. The Delhi Police had stated that eight sharpshooters, including Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, were involved in the killing. However, Punjab Police sources said Ranu, who has 11 criminal cases against him, provided only logistic support.

A senior Punjab police officer said investigation was going on and that more than four sharpshooters could have been involved in the Moosewala case.

How many shooters?

Delhi Police had stated that eight sharpshooters were involved in the killing of the singer. A senior Punjab police officer said probe is going on and more than four shooters could have been part of the murder

