Moose Wala murder: Delhi court grants Punjab Police transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in a case related to the killing of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

The court passed the order as Punjab Police produced gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

It directed the state police to produce Bishnoi Wednesday before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court.

Punjab Police had said the killing of MooseWala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Bishnoi is facing a trial for the offence committed under stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) here and was lodged in the Tihar jail.

