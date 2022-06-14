STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moose Wala murder: Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Mohali

The SSP said that two 32 calibre pistols were seized from them along with eight live cartridges and an SUV bearing a Haryana registration number. 

Published: 14th June 2022

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Mohali while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of weapons, Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Vivek Sheel Soni said on Tuesday. Both are residents of Kingra, Dabbwali in Sirsa district of Haryana.

The SSP said that two 32 calibre pistols were seized from them along with eight live cartridges and an SUV bearing a Haryana registration number. A case under relevant provisions of the law including the Arms Act has been registered against them at Mohali.

Soni said the two were in regular touch with Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who allegedly provided a car to the assailants in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and was recently arrested.

Both the accused were working on the directions of Goldy Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan, he said in an official statement.

Soni said that acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Mohali police along with a team of Anti-Gangster Task Force following which the arrests were made. Further investigation is on, he said.

