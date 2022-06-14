STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Herald case: Delhi Police again detained senior Congress leaders, claims MP Tagore

Tagore along with PL Punia, Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin and other Congress leaders was seen in the video posted by Congress MP.

Published: 14th June 2022 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress activists being detained during a protest against summoning of the party's president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. (Photo | PTI)

Congress activists being detained during a protest against summoning of the party's president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Police has again detained senior Congress leaders ahead of Rahul Gandhi's second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Tagore along with PL Punia, Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin and other Congress leaders was seen in the video posted by Congress MP.

In a video taken by Tagore in a moving bus with other leaders, he said, "Today we came to the AICC, myself, Punia ji, Qazi Nizamuddin and we are all there. We were not allowed inside the AICC office. The police misbehaved with us and we are being taken to an unknown destination. We feel that the force of Amit Shah cannot stop us."

"Today.. morning again we are detained ... Lok Sabha Speaker what's happening in Delhi? Why home minister doing this? #RahulGandhi" Tagore tweeted along with the video. Rahul Gandhi will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald Case.

Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday.

The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Covid-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.

On Monday, Gandhi arrived at the ED's office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest in support of Rahul Gandhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress MP Manickam Tagore Delhi Police Enforcement Directorate National Herald AICC Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp