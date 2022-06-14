Prophet remark: Nine detained in J&K's Bhaderwah; curfew relaxed for 5 hrs in Kishtwar

By PTI

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: Nine people were detained on Tuesday in curfew-bound Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, while restrictions were relaxed in nearby Kishtwar district headquarters for five hours, officials said.

The curfew was imposed in the two towns last Thursday following communal tension over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and certain social media posts by local right wing activists in her support.

The officials said all the nine people were detained for provocative sloganeering during a protest. The police had arrested a person on Sunday for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at a mosque.

Senior police and civil officers are monitoring the law and order situation and the curfew in Bhaderwah is expected to be relaxed in a phased manner starting late on Tuesday, they said.

In Kishtwar, curfew was relaxed for five hours from 1.30 pm, the officials said, adding shops and business establishments opened soon after the relaxation was announced.

On Monday too, the administration had relaxed the restrictions for one-and-a-half hours and there was no untoward incident. People were seen thronging markets and buying essential commodities during this time, the officials said.

They said broadband and mobile internet services continue to remain suspended as a precautionary measure in both Bhaderwah and Kishtwar.