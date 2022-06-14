STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prophet remark row: Mangaluru city Police Commissioner holds talks with Muslim leaders

The meeting was called after some Muslim leaders expressed concern. Around 60 leaders participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation to maintain peace and harmony, he said.

Published: 14th June 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By PTI

MANGALURU:  Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar held talks with Muslim religious leaders in the wake of reports that various outfits are planning to hold protests in the city against the derogatory statements by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

Shashi Kumar, who called a meeting of religious leaders on Monday, told reporters that messages in some social media groups hinted that protests similar to those held all over the country need to take place in Mangaluru also.

The meeting was called after some Muslim leaders expressed concern over this. Around 60 leaders participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation to maintain peace and harmony, he said.

Kumar said the police department is aware of miscreants giving wrong information to the community sitting at a distant place with the intention of provoking religious sentiments.

He urged the people not to listen to such rumours. Muslim leaders who took part in the meeting clarified that no discussion was held on holding protests in the city on the issue, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Muslim Leaders BJP Prophet Mohammed
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp