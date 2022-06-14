STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesters block Jaipur-Agra highway demanding OBC quota in jobs, higher education

The Bharatpur administration has suspended mobile internet service till 11 am on Wednesday in four tehsils of the district, including Nadbai, Uchhain, Weir and Bhusawar.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: People from five OBC communities continued to block the Jaipur-Agra Highway at Aroda village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district for the second day, demanding separate 12 per cent quota in jobs and higher education institutions, even as the state government asked them to come forward for talks.

The protesters belong to Saini, Kushwah, Shakya, Maurya and Mali communities.

The Bharatpur administration has suspended mobile internet service till 11 am on Wednesday in four tehsils of the district, including Nadbai, Uchhain, Weir and Bhusawar, according to Divisional Commissioner Sanwarlal Verma.

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Tuesday that the leaders of Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, who are leading the agitation, should come forward for talks.

"You can clap with two hands only. You cannot clap with one hand and the same situation is happening today and effort is being made to clap with one hand only," Singh told reporters at Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner's office.

He said, "The government has made efforts from its side and is waiting for the leader and delegation of the Sangharsh Samiti to hold talks."

The convener of Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Murari Saini, has constituted a delegation to hold talks with the government and the administration.

Saini did not reach for talks, Singh said.

"I feel that there is no leader among them (in Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti). If Murari Saini is the leader then he should come forward, where is the problem," the minister said.

The leaders of the Samiti say that at present these five communities have been included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category but are not benefiting from the quota.

