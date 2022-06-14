STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul questioned for 2nd day in National Herald money-laundering case; leaves ED office after 4 hrs

It was not immediately clear if he would come back and resume the session or the questioning was over for the day.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:27 PM

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sit on dharna at AICC office premises, before leave to ED office for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi. ( Photo| ENS, Shekhar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the ED office after about four hours of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case on Tuesday.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement was recorded.

The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

