STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul's ED appearance: Baghel accuses BJP of 'political vendetta'

BJP at the Centre should tell whether any action has been taken against the leader of any pro-BJP party in the past 8 years. Moment a leader joins BJP, all the cases against that person get hushed up.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of indulging in "political vendetta" against the opposition and claimed that cases are "hushed up" when a person joins the ruling party.

Baghel, along with other party leaders, staged a dharna in front of the ED office, and was later detained by the Delhi Police, party leaders said.

Talking to the media, Baghel termed the ED's action "malicious" and accused the BJP government of indulging in "political vendetta" against the opposition. He cautioned that as the Centre continues to "perpetrate atrocities", the protests will continue.

"The BJP government at the Centre should tell whether any action has been taken against the leader of any pro-BJP party in the last eight years. The moment a leader joins the BJP, all the cases against that person get hushed up. The ED, CBI, IT department are used to suppress the voices of the Opposition," Baghel alleged.

Speaking about ED's summons to the Gandhi family, he said, "There is no money laundering in this entire case as not a single penny has been transacted. Only a business restructure was done and equity was floated to keep the historic newspaper alive."

Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the ED in the National Herald money-laundering case, with the grand old party calling the agency action vendetta politics of the Centre against opposition leaders.

Several Congress leaders were detained for violating prohibitory orders outside the heavily barricaded party headquarters.

The Congress has said it will not be cowed down by intimidatory tactics of arrests or "false" cases against its top leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Enforcement Directorate Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp