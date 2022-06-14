STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress chief claims he was detained by police on Delhi border

Dotasra later in a statement claimed that the Delhi Police had detained him along with his supporters and kept them at an undisclosed place near Vasant Kunj police station.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Education Minister and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan Education Minister and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo | Facebook/ @govind.dotasra)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday claimed that he was stopped from entering the national capital, where the opposition party is holding protests against the Enforcement Directorate summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dotasra later in a statement claimed that the Delhi Police had detained him along with his supporters and kept them at an undisclosed place near Vasant Kunj police station.

The Congress leader said he was going to Delhi along with other party workers.

But after reaching Gurgaon, the police stopped them at the Delhi border and took them to the Vasant Kunj police station.

"Vasant Kunj police have kept us at an unknown place under police surveillance," he said.

There was no immediate response from the police on his allegation.

"An undeclared emergency is going on in the country. People of Rajasthan are not being allowed to enter and exit Delhi," Dotasra alleged.

Congress leaders and workers are staging protests at several places, including Delhi, as the Enforcement Directorate questioned Rahul Gandhi for the second day.

"Rahul Gandhi is neither afraid nor will be afraid. Truth has always prevailed," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govind Singh Dotasra Enforcement Directorate Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp