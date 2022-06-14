STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar refused to be Opposition's Presidential nominee, says Yechury after meet

Opposition sources said Pawar was not keen to enter a battle which he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

Published: 14th June 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence, in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Left leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar separately on Tuesday trying to convince the veteran leader to be the joint opposition nominee for the presidential election.

Pawar, however, refused, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said after his meeting with him. Pawar met Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and P C Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election.

"I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential poll, other names are under consideration," said Yechury.

Opposition sources said Pawar was not keen to enter a battle which he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

Banerjee is in Delhi for a meeting of non-BJP parties she has convened to formulate a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential poll.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus opposition candidate. The election of the President of India will be held on July 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Sharad Pawar NCP TMC CPI(M) West Bengal Sitaram Yechury
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp