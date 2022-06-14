STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

"This was the same group of terrorists which had escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement," the IGP said.

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar, police said on Tuesday.

"Two terrorists of banned terror outfit LeT were neutralised by Srinagar Police in an encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar city. One policeman sustained minor injuries in the operation," a police official said.

The ‘chance encounter' took place late Monday night. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said as per the documents and other incriminating materials recovered from the encounter site, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan.

"This was the same group of terrorists which had escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement," the IGP said.

He said the other slain militant was identified as Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian, a resident of Anantnag district. "As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit visa from Wagah," Kumar said.

