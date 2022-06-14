STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister claims J&K tops all UTs in e-governance service delivery

Jitendra Singh said that J&K was assessed for the first time in NeSDA 2021 and scored the highest amongst all UTs for six sectors.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jammu & Kashmir has topped all Union Territories e-governance services delivery, enabling it to save around Rs 200 crore annually that was incurred in carrying physical files during the annual durbar move between the two capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Declaring this here today, while releasing the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment report, prepared at the initiative of Department of Administrative Reforms, Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh said J&K achieved the position with an overall compliance of nearly 90 percent.

Addressing a national workshop on e-office and launch of National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA 202), Singh said that J&K was assessed for the first time in NeSDA 2021 and scored the highest amongst all UTs for six sectors.

He said that since the 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act came into force, it is the first UT to come up with a good governance index for 20 districts. Besides, the operationalisation of two secretariats in J&K was possible because of e-office, which has ended the annual darbar that involved carrying over 300 truckloads of files between Srinagar and Jammu.

This also saved Rs 200 crore per annum and led to uninterrupted work culture across the entire UT without any official break of six weeks for organisation of files in Jammu and Srinagar, respectively.

