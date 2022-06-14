STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Visa scam: Delhi HC to hear on Wednesday Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

The matter will be heard by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta after it was 'released' by Justice Poonam A Bamba who had considered it at length earlier this month and also reserved an order on it.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram in the alleged Chinese Visas scam case.

The matter will be heard by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta after it was "released" by Justice Poonam A Bamba who had considered it at length earlier this month and also reserved order on it.

After the order was reserved on June 8, the lawyers appearing for the Congress leader subsequently informed Justice Bamba of a "material development" in the matter and shared the trial court order concerning another person arrested in the same case.

Justice Bamba had said that the "matter requires further hearing."

"The matter is released. List the matter before Vacation Bench on 15.06.2022," the judge had said.

ED has registered the money laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

ED has said that the actual magnitude or volume of the processed or laundered amount of money in the case was yet to be established during the investigation and the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh in the CBl case cannot be taken or considered as the basis of the present case.

The agency has registered its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case.

Karti had approached the high court after his anticipatory bail plea and that of two others was dismissed by the trial court on June 3, on the ground that the offence was of a very serious nature.

The ED had opposed the anticipatory bail plea, saying he cannot file the application on a figment of imagination that does not show any genuine apprehension of his arrest.

The ED had said the application is premature as the investigation has not yet begun in the matter and even Karti has not been summoned yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Congress Karti Chidambaram
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp