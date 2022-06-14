'What about 16 crore jobs promised in 2014?' Owaisi asks Centre on recruitment drive

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Flaying the Prime Minister's announcement on a mass recruitment drive in the next one year, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday sought to know what happened to Narendra Modi's 2014 assurance of creating two crore jobs per year.

Owaisi claimed that the PM's announcement came following his recent speech at Bhuj in Gujarat where he shared employment data provided by BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi.

"We would like to ask the Prime Minister. Is it not true that you had assured the country in 2014 that you will provide two crore jobs every year. So, you are supposed to provide 16 crore jobs in eight years," he said.

"Now, you made the announcement, because Parliamentary, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections are approaching. You tell us what happened to 16 crore jobs. Why you did not give?" Owaisi asked while interacting with reporters.

Modi has asked various government departments to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

The Hyderabad MP also hit out at the NDA government over price rise and unemployment.

Finding fault with the bulldozer demolition drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government against alleged rioters, Owaisi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has become a super Chief Justice. In his court, he will convict people and demolish houses."

The house of Afreen Fatima (activist), which was demolished in Prayagraj, was in the name of her mother, he claimed.

The AIMIM leader dared the Yogi Adityanath-led government to demolish the house of Ashish Mishra Teni, who is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

"This is example of open hate against Muslims. BJP people are giving collective punishment to Muslims," he said.

If there is evidence, the accused should be arrested and convicted in the courts, Owaisi said.