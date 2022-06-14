STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'What about 16 crore jobs promised in 2014?' Owaisi asks Centre on recruitment drive

Owaisi claimed that the PM's announcement came following his recent speech at Bhuj in Gujarat where he shared employment data provided by BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi.

Published: 14th June 2022 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Flaying the Prime Minister's announcement on a mass recruitment drive in the next one year, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday sought to know what happened to Narendra Modi's 2014 assurance of creating two crore jobs per year.

Owaisi claimed that the PM's announcement came following his recent speech at Bhuj in Gujarat where he shared employment data provided by BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi.

"We would like to ask the Prime Minister. Is it not true that you had assured the country in 2014 that you will provide two crore jobs every year. So, you are supposed to provide 16 crore jobs in eight years," he said.

"Now, you made the announcement, because Parliamentary, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections are approaching. You tell us what happened to 16 crore jobs. Why you did not give?" Owaisi asked while interacting with reporters.

Modi has asked various government departments to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

The Hyderabad MP also hit out at the NDA government over price rise and unemployment.

Finding fault with the bulldozer demolition drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government against alleged rioters, Owaisi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has become a super Chief Justice. In his court, he will convict people and demolish houses."

The house of Afreen Fatima (activist), which was demolished in Prayagraj, was in the name of her mother, he claimed.

The AIMIM leader dared the Yogi Adityanath-led government to demolish the house of Ashish Mishra Teni, who is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

"This is example of open hate against Muslims. BJP people are giving collective punishment to Muslims," he said.

If there is evidence, the accused should be arrested and convicted in the courts, Owaisi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi PM Modi AIMIM BJP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp