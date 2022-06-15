STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 Congress MLAs eye BJP entry in Goa, may cross-vote in Presidential polls

According to sources, the disgruntled Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP leadership.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Goa is abuzz that ahead of the presidential polls, 10 Congress MLAs may move to the BJP.
In the 40-member Assembly, BJP has 20 MLAs, while there are 11 MLAs of the Congress, two each of AAP and MGP, and five independent MLAs.

According to sources, the disgruntled Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP leadership. “They are ready to join. But the leadership has decided not to hurry but induct them as per the party’s requirement,” a BJP leader said.

“The BJP’s plan is to ask the Congress MLAs to cross-vote in the presidential poll and later take them into the party. Former chief minister and Congress leader Digambar Kamat has already spoken with the leadership.”  BJP Goa president Sadananda Tabawade said no final decision has been taken yet.

A Congress leader said the main reason is harassment by the BJP-led government. “Most MLAs own hotels. BJP has been issuing notices to them, asking them to pull down the structures. The other businesses are also targeted,” he said.

According to Goa-based mediaperson Kishor Naik Gaonkar, chances are weak that 10 MLAs will make a move together. “A few of them may join now. By 2024, most Congress MLAs will be with BJP", he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Congress Goa BJP Presidential election
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp