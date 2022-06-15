10 Congress MLAs eye BJP entry in Goa, may cross-vote in Presidential polls

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Goa is abuzz that ahead of the presidential polls, 10 Congress MLAs may move to the BJP.

In the 40-member Assembly, BJP has 20 MLAs, while there are 11 MLAs of the Congress, two each of AAP and MGP, and five independent MLAs.

According to sources, the disgruntled Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP leadership. “They are ready to join. But the leadership has decided not to hurry but induct them as per the party’s requirement,” a BJP leader said.

“The BJP’s plan is to ask the Congress MLAs to cross-vote in the presidential poll and later take them into the party. Former chief minister and Congress leader Digambar Kamat has already spoken with the leadership.” BJP Goa president Sadananda Tabawade said no final decision has been taken yet.

A Congress leader said the main reason is harassment by the BJP-led government. “Most MLAs own hotels. BJP has been issuing notices to them, asking them to pull down the structures. The other businesses are also targeted,” he said.

According to Goa-based mediaperson Kishor Naik Gaonkar, chances are weak that 10 MLAs will make a move together. “A few of them may join now. By 2024, most Congress MLAs will be with BJP", he said.