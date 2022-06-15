After Lucknow boy kills mum over PUBG, NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned app is still available

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the ministry of electronics and information technology how the PUBG game, which was banned in India, is still available.

Quoting media reports of a minor boy who shot dead his mother with his father's licensed gun after she stopped him from playing the online game, the child rights body asked the IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney to inform the Commission how such a banned game was available in India.

In 2020, the government blocked popular gaming app PUBG and others, terming them prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty, integrity and defence.

In the letter, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said, "In view of this incident, it is beyond the understanding of the Commission how a banned game…which has been blocked by the government, is still available for use by minors. Therefore, the Commission requests your good offices to inform of the reasons for the availability of such blocked applications over the internet."

The child rights body also requested the ministry that it may be informed regarding action taken in such incidents and be provided with a list of such games which are being used by minors along with their regulating bodies and their regulating mechanism within ten days of receipt of the letter.

In another letter to the president of the Indian Olympic Association, Kanoongo said it had been observed that PUBG has been recognised as part of e-sports and has further received recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

"In the said regard, it is requested that the commission may be informed regarding the current status as to whether your organisation has recognised PUBG or any other similar e-game," Kanoongo said in the letter.

It is requested that the commission be informed regarding such games which are being used by minors along with their recognition status within ten days of receipt of this letter, the letter said.