Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first

Maj Gen (retd) Ajay Seth was also critical of the move. Why fix something that is not broken, he asked. 

Published: 15th June 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Indian army soldiers.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Military experts said the Agnipath scheme should have not been implemented in the first place and even if it’s being done, it should have followed a proper study and a pilot project. Lt-Gen (retd) Vinod Bhatia, former DG (Military Operations) of the Army called it a “death knell” for the armed forces. “There has been no pilot project, on-ground implementation and analysis of such a serious and significant change,” he said. 

Maj Gen (retd) Ajay Seth was also critical of the move. Why fix something that is not broken, he asked. 
“Let’s not create an irreversible and avoidable turmoil and turbulence, with two adversaries conjoined to trouble us,” he said. It should have been implemented at the smaller scale and when found suitable, only then should have been implemented, Seth added.

Some experts feel it will gradually lead to militarisation of society. “Nearly 40,000 (75%) youth year-on-year will move out of the Agnipath and semi-trained former Agniveers will be going into society dejected. Not a good idea. No one gains,” cautioned Lt-Gen Bhatia.

However, Major General Ashok Kumar was of the view that every change raises apprehensions in the beginning. “This scheme is transformational and will benefit both the armed forces and the country in an asymmetrical manner. It will bring down the current age profile of the frontline units from 32 years at present to 26 years in four-six years’ time.  Since the retention will be only 25 per cent of the intake there will be a qualitative upgrade of the units profile,” he said. 

There are certain worries about those who won’t get jobs. “It may be of some concern, but as we go ahead I am sure the government and other stakeholders will create conditions to get more people absorbed.”

