Allahabad High Court refuses to hear letter petition over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Refusing to hear the letter petition filed by a bunch of six advocates challenging the demolition of the house of Javed Mohammad, who was allegedly involved in June 10 violence in Prayagraj, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition in the case for hearing.

Advocate KK Roy, along with five other lawyers, had e-mailed a petition to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on Sunday against the demolition. According to one of the lawyers, Saeed Siddiqui, the letter petition was filed due to urgency in the case.

“Now, a proper petition will be filed before the high court, seeking order for rebuilding of the house of Javed’s wife Parveen Fatima. The court would be urged to direct action against Prayagraj Development Authority’s (PDA) erring officers who were involved in the demolition of the house,” he said.

In the letter petition, the advocates had claimed that the owner of the house was Javed’s wife Parveen Fatima, who had received the same as a gift from her parents before her marriage. It was stated that social activist, Javed Mohammad, was arrested on June 10, and after which, the PDA decided to bulldoze his house in Kareli area at a day’s notice.

The property demolished was in the name of Javed Mohammad’s wife who had been submitting all the taxes, including water tax and house tax to concerned authorities.